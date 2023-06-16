Volunteer cleanup at Wilmington’s Maides Cemetery to honor Juneteenth

The event coincides with the Juneteenth holiday weekend to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You can be part of making history thrive at Wilmington’s historic Maides Cemetery this Juneteenth weekend– all you need is a spirit of cooperation, and some gardening gloves.

A call for volunteers hopes to attract people from across the region to help clean up brush and overgrowth at the cemetery.

Kathy King, board member of the Historic Wilmington Foundation, spoke with Good Morning Carolina’s Donna Gregory about the significance of the cemetery to the rich cultural history of the Cape Fear area.

She said Maides is one of many abandoned cemeteries in the region, and rescuing and caring for them in perpetuity is necessary.

“It’s important to recognize and honor those who have preceded us,” King said. “Their burial grounds are important for us to maintain.”

King says the Maides family of Wilmington were owners of the land on which Maides Park and the cemetery now stand.

She says history shows they were involved in the peanut industry.

“From a family cemetery, it finally turned into a community cemetery where over 200 people are buried.”

Cleanup happens on a recurring basis, but organizers added this weekend’s event for a very specific reason.

“Juneteenth, the whole idea and the experience of slavery and knowing that African Americans are buried at that cemetery, it’s up to us, and up to me specifically to take the lead, and have people come out and maintain the cemetery.”

The cleanup is scheduled Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. – noon at 1101 Manly Ave. in Wilmington, NC.

“People need to bring willingness to get into the weeds,” she laughed.

If you’re interested, you can also bring yard tools and lawn bags.