Volunteers help repair games ahead of October Brunswick County Fall Festival

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Fall is right around the corner, and members of the community turned out recently to make sure Brunswick County is prepared for their annual Fall Festival.

Several people came out to help revitalize, update and repair some of the games that will be used at the festival.

It has been a couple years due to COVID since the last Fall Festival, and organizers say some of the games were in need of a desperate makeover.

The free and family-fun 2022 Brunswick County Fall Festival will be held on October 27th from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at the Brunswick County Government Complex in Bolivia.

There will be hayrides, a haunted trail, costume contest, hotdogs, games, and lots and lots of candy.