Volunteers working hard to transform the Latimer House into winter wonderland

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Volunteers are transforming the historic Latimer House into a Winter Wonderland just in time for the holidays.

A handful of people plan to spend the next two days adding the holiday spirit, with paper decoration and hand-made garland inside and outside the house.

Organizers say they’re working to keep the decorations in the 169-year-old home like they would have looked originally.

“We want this to bring kind of a full immersion Christmas event where people can walk through and see how this family lived when the Latimer’s first built this home and celebrated Christmas with their children,” Decorating Committee Chair Marsha Zorn said.

The Latimer House, located at 126 S 3rd Street, will be open for tours during the holiday open house and candlelight walking tour the first and second weekends of December.