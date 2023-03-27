Walkathon held to honor the life of Laney High School graduate DJ McLeod

He was a Laney football player who had the support of high schools across counties.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– To quote a saying of DJ’s, “it wasn’t a bad day, but a different type of good day.”

He was a Laney football player who had the support of high schools across counties.

Many people called DJ a son, a friend, a teammate, and so much more.

Ashanti Craine, DJ’s mother, said, “God put this together and this plan together and he has worked it from the beginning to this very moment and I know that his hands will continue to be in it.”

Luke Little, Laney High School Head Football Coach, said, “He was probably the most positive, happy kid.”

Daren Brown, DJ’s best friend, said, “He was the type of person you strive to be because he’s always in a positive mindset.”

Hundreds showed up in support of DJ in a walkathon hosted by Laney High, with student-athletes from all across the Cape Fear being “DJ-strong.”

Craine said, “it just goes to show how much DJ and his positive attitude impacted this community.

She said, “He has brought, despite what happens on this field on Friday night’s, we can all come together for a purpose. We are all one. One and all… we are one. And that was DJ.”

Daren Brown calls DJ his best friend. The receiver for Laney’s football team spoke at his teammate’s funeral. He was representing the entire team.

Brown said, “I actually got a tattoo of him. We were pretty much brothers. Out of everyone on the team we were the closest. It was really hard for me to get up there. But I found the strength, he gave me the strength… to find the words to say. I’ll try to give the glory to him after every touchdown I score in college. I’ll point to the sky.”

The walkathon was originally planned as a fundraiser to help pay for the continued medical expenses but DJ’s mother still wanted to do this, even after DJ had passed.

DJ was well known in the community but also on the field.

Coach Little said, “He’s inspired a lot of people. And not just in this area. I was telling somebody earlier that throughout the whole process I was getting texts and calls from coaches – people all over the state – high school coaches, college coaches. A lot of people were keeping up with him and it’s cool because he was such a good kid. He deserved every bit of the attention he is getting.”

This walkathon raised more than $17,000 to not only help pay for DJ’s expenses but to help with research for the next child’s fight with cancer.

Craine said, “That has to change, our children are our pride and joy. They are our future. And if we don’t protect them, then we aren’t protecting our future.”

The family is still accepting donations in DJ’s name: gofundme.com/f/fundraising-for-dj-mcleod.