Walker Jenkins signs with Twins for more than $7 million

Walker Jenkins signing autographs after being drafted earlier this month (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Walker Jenkins is officially a part of the Minnesota Twins organization.

Jenkins was drafted 5th-overall by the Twins earlier this month, and has signed for $7,144,200, according to the team.

The South Brunswick High School star outfielder was the second high school player taken in this year’s draft, after Max Clark of Franklin Community High School.

Jenkins will now begin his journey through the Twins’ minor league organization with the goal of one day making it to the big leagues.