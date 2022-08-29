WATCH: Dozens of stingrays spotted off Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It seems you see something new every time you head to the beach.

Visitors in Wrightsville Beach at the Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier were recently treated to a massive stingray spotting.

Dozens, if not hundreds, of stingrays were spotted on Sunday swimming in the ocean near the pier.

A group of stingrays is officially referred to as a fever.

This comes around 2 months after a large shark was spotted down the coast in Oak Island.