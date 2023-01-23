WATCH: Opera-singing Parrot living at Skywatch Bird Rescue

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — A recent addition to the Skywatch Bird Rescue in New Hanover County spends her days serenading staff.

The organization says Cici is a Parrot who sometimes sings Happy Birthday (over and over), while other days she likes to sing Opera.

Cici’s owner made retirement arrangements for her to live out her life at the sanctuary after he could no longer care for her.

She loves to sing and sit outside on nice sunny days, according to the Skywatch Bird Rescue.