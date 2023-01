WATCH: Sea Tow of Wrightsville Beach frees sea gull tangled in fishing line

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Sea Tow of Wrightsville Beach came to the rescue of a trapped sea gull Tuesday afternoon.

The group says they helped free the bird from a fishing line around 1:15 p.m.

The gull was tangled up on a dolphin piling near the Wrightsville Beach bridge.

But crews were able to cut the line and watch the bird fly away.