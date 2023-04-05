WATCH: WWAY on-air staff take part in station putting challenge ahead of ‘The Masters’

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — One of golf’s biggest events of the year is happening through this weekend.

With that in mind, the on-air staff at WWAY recently took part in a three-shot challenge to determine the best putter at the station.

Using a green we had on had, each participant received three chances to line up a hole in one, putting from three separate circles drawn on paper. The three different circles led to three different angles they had to aim from.

A ball in the hole received one point. A shot in the sand was two points. A ball that rolled into the water gave three points. And a shot hit too hard that rolled off the back of the green led to four points. The person with the lowest total after three shots is the winner.

Sydney Bouchelle was one of the first to try her hand at the challenge, unconventionally pulling out a hole in one.

But Sydney says that shot was no beginer’s luck.

“I’m pretty good at mini-golf,” Sydney said. “I’m a putt-putt Queen, if I do say so myself.”

Juliana Lane didn’t follow Sydney’s success, driving the ball off the back and getting four points on her score card.

The remaining ten contestants varied in success.

Lee Haywood and Jake Eichstaedt joined Sydney in making a hole in one. Everyone else received anywhere from two to four pints following their shots.

After round one, the leaderboard had Sydney, Jake and Lee all tied for first place.

Round two saw Marion Caldwell making a major adjustment, going from a four in round one to a shot worth two points.

Marion says she learned from her first shot to dial back her stroke.

“I was hitting it a little too hard,” Marion admitted. “Got a little too much strength in me.”

Other golfer’s round one success didn’t translate into this time, such as Sydney Bouchelle who scored a three after nailing the shot in the first round.

Lee Haywood was the only person to get a hole in one on their second shot, matching his success from hole one.

After everyone putted, Lee was alone in first place heading into the final round.

The last round saw the competition coming down to Lee and Jake for who would claim the top spot.

Jake was determined to put the pressure on Lee, getting a hole in one and forcing Haywood to drain his final shot or face a tie.

“I’m pretty confident with my score,” Jake boasted.

Lee took his time with his attempt, lining up the put and settling in. In the end, it paid off, with Lee sinking his third straight hole in one and claiming the title as the top putter at WWAY.

“I’ve played some golf in the past,” Lee said. “It’s been a long time. Cleary, I haven’t lost my stroke. And I’m thrilled.”

Congrats to Lee!

You can watch ‘The Masters’ tournament this weekend on WWAY CBS.