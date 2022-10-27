Wave Transit adds bus stop at YWCA, making access to help easier

A new bus stop at the YWCA on College Road will make access to services easier (Photo: YWCA)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Access to services at the YWCA has never been easier thanks to a new Wave Transit bus stop.

The stop is located in front of the Wilmington YWCA on College Road.

“Wave Transit is excited to partner with the YWCA Lower Cape Fear,” Wave Transit executive director Marie Parker said. “We are committed to eliminating transportation barriers and increasing connectivity for residents in the Wilmington Metropolitan and neighboring areas. By installing a new passenger stop at the YWCA location, we are creating direct access for existing and future participants, staff, and visitors to one of the cornerstones of our community. We are looking forward to bridging the gap for our population, by bringing more people to the numerous beneficial programs, resources, and activities at the YWCA.”

YWCA serves many community members who are economically disadvantaged. They say a Wave Transit stop will enable more community members to access YWCA’s programs and services, like its affordable childcare and after school youth development programs; New Choices Economic Empowerment classes that support women and people of color build a strong economic base through learned financials, workforce development and business coaching; and its aquatics programming that promotes health and water safety for our coastal community.