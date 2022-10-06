Wesley Methodist’s pumpkin patch is back for its 32nd year

All proceeds from the annual pumpkin patch benefit both the Wesley Methodist's youth ministry and the Waccamaw Sioux Tribe.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just in time for autumn, the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church‘s beloved pumpkin patch has returned to Wilmington.

It’s hard to miss the festive display when driving past the church on South College Road.

The annual pumpkin patch has been a fall staple for the community for over three decades; in fact, they are celebrating their 32nd year this year.

Organizers and event staff were on site helping families and even lone pumpkin-pickers to find the perfect pumpkin.

There were several different varieties of pumpkins in the patch including perfect pumpkins, minis, winged gourds, elf-houses, and a white variety of pumpkins. The larger ones were named “snowballs” and the miniature ones were named “snowflakes.”

The church’s youth leader, Corey Rand, was thrilled to have the pumpkin patch back up and running, and says he loves being involved with such a memorable tradition for the community.

“One of the main things that we love about this patch is that it’s something that brings families back every single year. We have people that have photos when they were kids, that now are bringing their own kids out here and taking their photos. That’s just such a cool tradition to be a part of.”

We also caught up with one happy customer, 6-year-old Charlotte, who says this isn’t her first pumpkin patch and she was there to find the perfect pumpkin.

When asked what her favorite type of pumpkin was, she replied, “Big! And actually… weird ones, like the normal ones, but bumpy and weird colors.”

The church receives a new shipment of pumpkins each Saturday, so there is plenty to last throughout this month.

The pumpkin patch is open for business from 11:00 a.m. on weekdays, Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:00 p.m., noon, to 6:00 p.m. It will operate until October 31st.

The church posted on social media saying that they needed help operating the patch, and if you have spare hours in the day, you are welcome to sign up. You can do so by clicking here.