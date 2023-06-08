West Side Story comes to Thalian Hall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A timeless classic is creating a buzz as it takes the stage in Wilmington.

Techmoja Dance and Theater Company proudly presents West Side Story at the Historic Thalian Hall June 8-11.

The original 1957 musical was based on Romeo and Juliet, but features modern-day issues.

Thalian Hall provides a synopsis on the story:

“In 1957 modern-day New York City, two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the ‘American’ Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time. With an unforgettable score featuring hits such as, ‘I Feel Pretty’, and ‘Tonight’, you’re sure to leave the theater humming the tunes.”

The performance is directed and choreographed by Kevin Lee-Y Green and will feature a live orchestra, and the re-staging of the original Jerome Robbins Choreography.

When asked what influenced him to bring West Side Story to Wilmington, founder and artistic director of Techmoja Dance and Theater Company, Kevin Lee-Y Green said, “West Side Story is a timeless classic, and I feel that it really stands the test of time. The idea of dealing with racial issues, social injustice issues and gang violence. I’m really in love with the score, and I’m really in love with the story. It’s been a part of my life since from the time I was 5, was the first time I ever saw West Side Story.”

Green says there is a fantastic cast which features local actors and actresses, and also two guest actresses from out of state.

Mikaela Holmes, from New York, is cast as Maria, and Catherine Garcia, from Portland, is cast as Anita.

Green also explains why he chose West Side Story, stating, “Well, at the core of Techmoja’s mission is to provide a safe space for people of color to amplify their voices, and have their stories told…and so I’m hoping that this particular performance not only does that, but, like, really helps us to understand that all of our experiences are very much human, and we all go through some of the same things, and… I also like a challenge.”

West Side Story will run at the Historic Thalian Hall from Thursday, June 8th, to Sunday, June 11th.

Click here to book your seats now.

The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. June 8th-10th.

There will also be a Saturday Matinee at 2 p.m., and a Sunday Matinee at 3 p.m.