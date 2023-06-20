What a North Carolina Farm Bill could mean for the southeastern part of the state.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new bill passed by the General Assembly could have big implications on wetlands in the southeastern part of North Carolina.

The North Carolina Farm Bill, a bi-annual bill which covers various issues, could remove state protections for wetlands in the area. The bill could give property owners more options when it comes to developing land. However, there is also a risk with the bill. It could potentially increase flooding in certain areas if development occurred in certain wetlands.

The bill is currently sitting on Governor Roy Coopers desk, and he has until this Friday to make a decision on whether to veto the bill. Brooks Rainey-Pearson, Legislative Council with the Southern Environmental Law Center, explained what could happen if the bill becomes law.

“This provision that would cause over a million acres of wetlands in North Carolina to lose protection, which would result in increased flooding and degradation of water quality, especially in the eastern part of the state.” Said Rainey-Pearson.

Wetlands at this current time are regulated at the federal and state level. North Carolina has approximately 2 million acres of wetlands in the state.