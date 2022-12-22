What’s Happening: Community events happening on the holiday weekend

If you have guests from out-of-town visiting for the holidays, there are lots of fun things going on this weekend.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hanukkah is underway and Christmas Day is this Sunday. If you have guests from out-of-town visiting for the holidays, there are lots of fun things going on this weekend.

__

The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher is open both Friday and Saturday (Christmas Eve) but is closed on Sunday (Christmas Day).

They are usually open daily from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., but on Saturday (Christmas Eve) they do close at 1:00 p.m. with the last tickets being sold at noon.

But don’t forget: reservations are required before your visit.

Sellouts happen and some animals may not be on the public viewing path during your visit.

The last tickets are sold at 4:00 p.m., and the last entry is at 4:30 p.m.

You can reserve tickets by clicking here.

__

If you think that you’ve ‘decked the halls’, just wait until you see what they’ve done at the Bellamy Mansion in Downtown Wilmington.

The 10,000 square foot mansion is decorated like it was in the late 1800’s.

The museum is open Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., but it will be closed on Saturday (Christmas Eve) through Sunday, January 1st (New Year’s Day).

__

Also happening downtown, the Arts Council of Wilmington is hosting its “Fourth Friday Gallery Night” from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The after-hours celebration of art and culture takes place at 221 North Front Street in Downtown Wilmington on Friday night.

__

If your ‘holiday jam’ is admiring lights, like thousands of them, take a short drive up to Pender County.

“All is Bright” at Poplar Grove is taking place in Scotts Hill again this Friday night.

In addition to light scenes, there will be fire pits, marshmallow roasting areas, food trucks and more.

Here’s a tip, you’ve got to book your tour in advance. Tour times are between 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

You can book your tour by clicking here.

If you miss it this Friday, the event will resume Wednesday, December 28th, through Friday, December 30th.

__

On Saturday, if you’re looking for some chill time before Santa pays hit visit, you can put on your Christmas best and catch a “Christmas vibe” on the bottom floor of the Cotton Exchange.

The Vibe Music and Cocktail Lounge is hosting their “Many Everythings Christmas Special” at 8:00 p.m.

You can kick back, enjoy good music and cocktails right in Downtown Wilmington on the night before Christmas.

__

On Sunday, after unwrapping gifts and eating that big lunch, if you’re looking for something for the family to do to burn off some energy, the Battleship North Carolina opens at noon.

Walk-up tickets are available, and reservations are not required.

The ship closes at 5:00 p.m. and ticket sales end at 4:00 p.m.