‘What’s Happening’ on the first weekend of 2023 in the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We are just a few days into 2023. Hopefully, everyone is keeping up with their New Year’s resolutions. Now, if one of them involves having fun this year, there’s certainly no shortage of it happening this weekend.

Guided Tours at Fort Fisher: Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Fort Fisher State Historic Site kicks off its education and outreach series on new perspectives of the Wilmington Campaign with tours of Fort Fisher Saturday, January 7, 2023. The series, ‘‘Dwell with Gratitude and Pride’: New Perspectives on the Wilmington Campaign,” is the result of a partnership between Fort Fisher, the Cameron Art Museum, and the New Hanover County Library.

The series will feature weekly educational events at various locations throughout the county and will explore the diverse experiences of people swept up in the Union’s campaign to capture the port city between December 1864 and February 1865. White, Black, Asian, Indigenous, and Hispanic servicemen and civilians contributed to the battles throughout the Lower Cape Fear. Visitors can learn more about these experiences through guided tours, speakers, and costumed interpretation programs.

At the January 7th launch, Fort Fisher Interpreter II and Education and Outreach Coordinator Kaitlin O’Connor will lead guided tours of Fort Fisher at 11:00 am, 1:30 pm, and 3:00 pm. The tours will focus on the enslaved and free African American and American Indian laborers who built the fort, the roles of African Americans in the battles of Fort Fisher, and more.

Tours last approximately one hour and cover about 1/3-mile on a paved tour trail. Tickets are $5 per person and may be purchased on the day of the event.

Additionally, Fort Fisher will set up a tabletop display in the exhibit hall from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. with staff on hand to discuss the contributions of African Americans to the Battles of Fort Fisher.

United Pro Wrestling Association (UPWA) New Year Massacre 2023: Saturday, 6:30 – 10:30 p.m.

East Coast pro wrestling returns home to the National Guard Armory in Wilmington when UPWA presents their New Year’s Massacre 2023 on Saturday, January 7th.

In the main event, new Heavyweight Champion Jake Logan will defend his title against the former holder Victor Andrews inside a 15-foot steel cage.

These men have fought for the title over the last nine months and we will settle who is the rightful champ inside the cage.

Another match on the show will be the New Tag Team Champions the Silk City Kings will making their first defense of the championships.

Making their return to UPWA and challenging for titles will be the Gorilla Squad.

According to a release, “The Squad was one of the most dominant teams in UPWA history and are previous Tag Team Champions but had to relinquish the titles due to injury. Will the Squad climb that mountain again or will the Kings remain on the throne?”

Other matches are to be announced including a Lightweight and Carolinas Champion match as well as others.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. You can click here to get tickets, or they can be purchased at the door.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m.

The event will take place at the recently renovated National Guard Armory which is located at 2221 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington.

Cape Fear Contra Dancers’ First Dance of 2023: Saturday, 7 – 10:30 p.m.

If dancing the night away is more ‘your thing’, you can head to the Hannah Block Historic U.S.O Community Arts Center Saturday night.

Live music will be provided by the multi-instrumental Gaelstorm, and Kenny Greer will call the dance.

If you’re brand new, still learning, or just need a refresher, you can arrive at 7:00 p.m. to join in on the dance lesson from the Cape Fear Contra Dancers.

This event will be held at the Hannah Block Community Arts Center which is located at 120 S. 2nd street in Downtown Wilmington.

Street parking near the venue is “resident permit only”. For ease of parking, organizers recommend the parking deck at 115 Market Street, or parking on 3rd Street or above and walking to the event.

Cameron Art Museum’s (CAM) Floating Lantern Ceremony: Sunday, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

On Sunday, the Cameron Art Museum is celebrating the return of their Floating Lanterns Ceremony. This event is about reflection, remembrance and gratitude.

This is a CAM Community Day with free admission to all the galleries and events all day from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The ceremony is a way to honor someone, memorialize a family member, or a way to celebrate a special moment and experience from the past year.

The Floating Lanterns Ceremony is a popular family-friendly event held every year and celebrated at dusk at CAM’s Reflection Pond.

Lantern decorating begins at 4:00 p.m. and the floating begins at 5:00 p.m.

Lantern sleeves are available now at CAM’s Visitor Services desk and are $12.00 each.

They will be $15.00 the day of the event while supplies last. The sales of all lantern sleeves benefit CAM.

You can decorate them at home, or before the ceremony the day of in their Pancoe Arts Education Center.

There will be live music near the Reflection Pond and hot chocolate, beverages and light food will be available from the CAM Café.

The Cameron Art Museum is located at 3201 S 17th Street in Wilmington.

From learning about the history of the Cape Fear, wrestling matches, dancing the night away, or honoring a loved one, there’s plenty of fun to be had on this first weekend of 2023.