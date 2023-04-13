WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of April 14-16

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The spring season is in full bloom, and the weather is looking much better this weekend than last.

This weekend is jam-packed with fun and festivities. From live music and dancing, to the big festival of flowers, it’s time to come out of hibernation and enjoy some fun outdoors.

Here’s a look at What’s Happening in the Cape Fear this weekend:

We start in Wilmington, where you can ditch those pastels for overalls, and trade in your boat shoes for cowboy boots.

The Poor Man’s Garden Party is going to have a whole lot of honkin’ and plenty of tonkin’.

There’s live music Friday night, and the family friendly event continues all day on Saturday.

There will also be food available, courtesy of Webo’s Food Truck.

The event kicks off Friday at 3:00 p.m., and begins again on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

The Eagle’s Dare is located at 420 N. 3rd Street in Wilmington.

_______

The 76th Annual North Carolina Azalea Festival is happening this weekend, and there’s an array of activities for everyone.

The Cape Fear Garden Club Azalea Garden Tour is taking place from Friday through Sunday.

Tickets are $50.

You can take a leisurely self-guided tour of 13 different gardens featuring a range of plants, flowers, and displays!

Click here for more information on the Cape Fear Garden Club Azalea Garden Tour.

__

The Historic Wilmington Foundation Azalea Festival Home Tour is happening Saturday and Sunday.

“Think of your Azalea Festival Home Tour ticket as a key, unlocking and welcoming you inside homes you’ve long admired, as well as some stunning hidden gems!

From the quaint to the grand, step inside bungalows, Queen Anne homes and more—and in doing so, enter and explore our community’s past.”

Click here for more information on the Historic Wilmington Foundation Azalea Festival Home Tour.

__

The DGX Street Fair is taking place in Downtown Wilmington.

On Friday, it will happen from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, it will go on all day from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

On Sunday, it’s going on from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More than 250 vendors are taking place in the festival! Including food, crafts, games and more!

Click here for more information on the DGX Street Fair.

__

The Dollar General Parade kicks off on Third Street in Downtown Wilmington at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday!

Our very own Jeff Rivenbark and Hannah Patrick are serving as grand marshals in the parade, and you might even see some other familiar faces as well!

Donna Gregory and Matt Bennett will emcee the parade in front of City Hall.

Click here for more information on the Dollar General Parade.

__

If you have a local event you would like to see on ‘What’s Happening’, send us an email to newsroom@wwaytv3.com.