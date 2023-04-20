WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of April 21-23

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As the weather warms up, fun events are also heating up in the Cape Fear this time of year.

From stargazing into the night sky, and some of the best tasting barbecue around, to earth day celebrations and much more, there’s no shortage of fun taking place this weekend in our area.

Here’s a look at What’s Happening this weekend:

Star gazers are in for a treat as the Cape Fear Museum blasts off its Star Party 2023 this Friday night.

Join Cape Fear Museum, Carolina Beach State Park, Cape Fear Astronomical Society and many other community partners for a fun-filled evening of star-gazing and astronomy-themed activities!

You’ll enjoy a guided night-sky tour of the stars and planets, be able to use binoculars and telescopes to get up-close views of outer space, and visit hands-on activity stations to learn more about the universe.

At Star Party 2023, you can also:

Cuddle up with loved ones and listen to star-themed stories at the Stellar Story Corner

Hear stargazing tips from the experts

Pose for an “out-of-this-world” picture with a giant glowing moon

Grab some giveaways and free event swag

Purchase food and drinks from several food trucks

Head down to the marina in Carolina Beach State park from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday night, April 21st, to take part in the fun.

The Carolina Beach State Park is located at 1010 State Park Road in Carolina Beach.

Organizers say, “Star Party will happen rain or shine. However, some activities are weather dependent. In the event of cloudy/overcast skies, telescope viewings and guided night-sky tours will be cancelled. In the event of rain, all outdoor activity stations will be cancelled and only those inside the park’s visitor center will remain.”

Speaking of planets– Saturday is Earth Day!

You can celebrate your love for the planet with live music, food, beer and more at the Wilmington Earth Day Celebration.

This fun-filled family friendly afternoon event is free, and will feature environmental information and activities offered by over 60 exhibitors.

Live music will be provided by The Delia Stanley Duo, Brett Johnson and Nimara Snye, Ashby and the Business End, and the Tribe of the Infinite.

There will also be a Kids’ EcoZone for children to make art, and a raffle for a Hurricane Kayak by Great Outdoor Provision Co.

The community is invited to enjoy the music, dance on the lawn, enjoy a variety of food trucks (including vegan-friendly), and celebrate our planet Earth.

It’s all happening at Long Leaf Park on Saturday, April 22nd, from noon until 6 p.m.

Long Leaf Park is located at 314 Pine Grove Road in Wilmington.

In the mood for some Barbecue? This next one is for you:

The Island Men’s 2nd Annual Backyard Barbecue Cook-Off is the place to be Saturday.

More than 20 of the best barbecue smokers from across the Cape Fear will go head-to-head for the honor of “top barbecue in the area!”

This family-friendly event features live music, art, vendors, plus a bouncy house and games for the kids.

$10 admission gets you 10 samples (additional tickets are available for $1), and children under 12 get in free.

The event will also feature free parking, beer and wine for purchase, and the Beaches and Boots line dancing troop.

It’s happening at the Fort Fisher Air Force Recreation Area, on Saturday (April 22nd) from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Fort Fisher Air Force Recreation Area is located at 118 Riverfront Road, in Kure Beach.

History buffs: Listen up!

Wilmington True History Tours is hosting 2 tours on Friday and Saturday where you can dive deep into Wilmington’s history with a former National Park Service Ranger and local historians.

One tour available is the Wilmington History Walk, which is a great way to familiarize yourself with the city’s past.

It begins with a view of the Cape Fear River and the story of how Wilmington came to be. Some topics include Wilmington’s involvement in the Revolution, Wilmington’s role in the Civil War, Wilmington’s thriving port and the dozens of movies and television shows that have been filmed locally.

The second tour available is the Wilmington Dark History Tour, which is their alternative to a ghost tour.

On the Dark History tour, you can learn about true crime and dark truths of Wilmington’s past, such as the mysterious death of a notorious Confederate Spy and the depravity of British Soldiers during their time in the city.

Both tours cover approximately 3/4 of a mile and run for about 2 hours long.

There are several times available on both Friday and Saturday, and reservations are required.

Click here to book your tour!

The much-anticipated Wilmington Jewish Film Spring Festival returns to Historic Thalian Hall this Saturday!

The line-up includes a variety of films that feature some of the best Jewish cinematic creativity from around the world.

The 9th annual Wilmington Jewish Film Festival will run through May 3rd, with this Sunday being their big opening night.

A dessert reception and Happy Hour event will follow the Sunday screening.

“Farewell, Mr. Haffmann” is showing at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 23rd.

Organizers provide a short description of the film:

“When the Germans occupy Paris in 1941, a jeweler, Joseph Haffmann, and his family plan to evacuate, but he is unable to get out in time. He seeks help from his assistant, knowing it is a risky proposition for both men. The agreement will forever change the fate of all.”

The film will be shown at Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts in Wilmington.

You must purchase tickets through the Thalian Hall Box Office, or online by clicking here.

Thalian Hall is located at 310 Chestnut Street in Wilmington.

