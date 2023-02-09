WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of February 10-12

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From a unique local film premiere, carriage rides for valentines, drive-in bingo, or even a party under the bridge, this weekend is jam packed with events for everyone.

Here’s a look at What’s Happening this weekend in the Cape Fear:

After debuting to a sold out audience at the 2022 Cucalorus Film Festival in Wilmington, “The Devil’s Stomping Ground” will make it’s theatrical premiere this Friday at North Carolina owned Stone Theaters across the state, just in time for a terrifying valentine’s date night.

This film was developed produced and edited entirely in North Carolina.

To celebrate the premiere on Friday, there will be a red carpet event at the Pointe Stone Theatre location in Wilmington, prior to the 6:45 p.m. showing of the film.

Additionally, there will be an opportunity to meet the cast and crew of the film at the event.

Click here to watch the trailer and get your tickets.

_____

If you’re looking for a sweet idea for Valentine’s Day, how about a carriage ride in Historic Downtown Wilmington?

The rides for you and your sweetheart are sure to make a lasting memory for years to come!

They’re taking place Friday, Saturday and Tuesday (Valentine’s Day).

Reservations are available while supplies last.

To book your reservation, call Springbrook Farms at (910) 251-8889.

_____

Want to check out some pretty unique aircraft this weekend?

Then head down to Stag Air Park in Pender County for a “fly in” featuring helicopters and smaller airplanes.

You can also enjoy looking at the planes on display, eat delicious chili, and participate in a 50/50 raffle.

It’s happening on Saturday, between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at Aviator Lane in Burgaw.

_____

The Cupid’s Drive-In Bingo will be taking place on Saturday. There will be two locations:

Pender Memorial Park at 1:00 p.m.

Hampstead Kiwanis Park at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $5 per person or $20 for a family pack, which includes 10 exciting games of bingo.

The bingo caller will be transmitted through your vehicle’s FM radio!

Prizes include restaurant gift cards, steaks, chocolates and more.

_____

Also happening Saturday, is the 6th annual Cape Fear Hooley Under The Bridge.

It’s taking place at Waterline Brewing in Wilmington.

There will be live Irish music and Celtic dancers.

The Hooley kicks off at noon and goes dark at 6:00 p.m. and celebrates Irish/American culture and serves as a fundraiser for the annual Downtown Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which is happening on March 11th.

_____

Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day a little early, or just looking for a fun time, there’s plenty going on in our area.

If you have a local event that you would like to see featured on What’s Happening, send us an email to newsroom@wwaytv3.com.