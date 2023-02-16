WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of February 17-19

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –From arts and crafts, to history and a unique symphony concert, there’s lots of cool things happening this third weekend of February.

Here’s a look at ‘What’s Happening’ this weekend in the Cape Fear:

Want to check out some of the Cape Fear’s best 2D and 3D artwork?

Then head to Southport’s Franklin Square Gallery to view the 2023 Spring Art Show.

It’s happening Friday and Saturday, and the museum operates from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The exhibit showcases work in a wide variety of media and styles.

The gallery is located in the Historic District of Downtown Southport behind Franklin Square Park at 130 E. West Street.

But there’s even more art to enjoy this weekend!

Unique, handmade creations from some of the finest artisans and crafters in our state will be featured in the Made in NC craft market event.

The Brooklyn Arts Center will host more than 50 vendors.

The event will feature food trucks, such as Bahn Sai and the Donut Bus, a raffle, and a coffee shop ran by Spoonfed Bake Shop.

It’s happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 12 (noon) to 5 p.m.

It is $10 for a ticket that is good for both Saturday and Sunday, and with your ticket purchase you are automatically entered into the raffle.

The Brooklyn Arts Center is located at 516 N. 4th Street in Wilmington.

Did you know the Battle of Forks Road in Wilmington was one of the closing armed engagements bringing the Civil War to an end?

If you want to learn more about it, head to the Cameron Art Museum.

You’ll be able to see the “United States Colored Troops” (USCT) reenactors, along with family activites, lectures, and film screenings.

Detailed information on this event can be found by clicking here.

It’s all happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Cameron Art Museum is located at 3201 South 17th Street in Wilmington.

After checking out art, crafts and history the first half of the weekend, you may want to enjoy a symphony performance Sunday afternoon at UNCW’s Kenan Auditorium.

Wilmington Symphonic Winds presents “Shine”, a program that embraces humanity, our planet, and the heavens.

The symphony will be accompanied by a film, offering a one-of-a-kind multimedia experience.

The concert is free and begins at 4:30 Sunday afternoon. Tickets can be purchased at the box office an hour before, at 3:30 p.m.

The UNCW Kenan Auditorium is located at 515 Wagoner Drive in Wilmington.

Whether you’re learning history, listening to a symphony, viewing art or exploring North Carolina talent, there’s no reason to stay bundled up inside this weekend.

Go out and have some fun!