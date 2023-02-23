WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of February 24-26

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — February may be the shortest month of the year, but come Friday, there will be no shortage of fun events on this weekend.

Here’s a look at “What’s Happening” in the Cape Fear for the weekend ahead.

_____

If you want to step back in time and experience history in a fun way, then head to Moores Creek National Battlefield in Pender County.

The commemoration of the 247th anniversary of the battle is sure to have something for the whole family to enjoy.

There will be 18th century toys and games, blacksmithing, candle-making, guest speakers, guided tours and more!

This free event takes place on both Saturday and Sunday, with the living historians beginning their programs and demonstrations at 10:00 a.m. on both days.

A full list of all the events happening can be found by clicking here.

The Moores Creek National Battlefield is located at 40 Patriots Hall Drive in Currie.

_____

If you’re into art and floral creations, then head to Downtown Wilmington this weekend.

The New Hanover County Garden Club’s “Art & the Bloom” exhibition is taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

This exhibition pairs professional floral designers with artwork from talented artists in North Carolina and beyond.

The floral designers create arrangements based on their interpretations of juried art pieces.

“Art & the Bloom” is free, but donations support the club’s various projects throughout New Hanover County.

It takes place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hannah Block Historic USO Community Arts Center located at 120 S 2nd Street in Wilmington.

_____

If you’re in the mood for some rock ‘n’ roll, jazz and more, the nonprofit Plastic Ocean Project is hosting its “Dead of Winter” concert.

It will feature the Grateful Dead cover band “The Possums”, Jazz Musician Benny Hill, and Wes Hunter of “Steal Willin.”

The concert is being held Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the North Front Theater in Downtown Wilmington.

This isn’t your typical fundraiser though, instead of paying for a ticket, attendees are asked to either commit to a volunteer shift, or start a membership with the Plastic Ocean Project.

You can reserve your ticket and read more about this event by clicking here.

The North Front Theater is located at 21 N. Front Street in Downtown Wilmington.

_____

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher (NCAFF) is bringing culture, flavor, and heroism with the first Community Day Series event celebrating Black History Month on Sunday.

The debut event welcomes visitors to explore the cuisine of the Gullah Geechee, find inspiration in the spoken word, and dive into life-saving history.

There will be a documentary screening of “Rescue Men: The Story of the Pea Island Life Savers” at 9:45 a.m. and again at 3:00 p.m.

Then, attendees can talk rice and Gullah Geechee cuisine with Chef Keith Rhodes of Catch Modern Seafood at 1:00 p.m.

“At the Aquarium, celebrating the rich diversity that strengthens our communities underscores our commitment to an inclusive and accessible experience. From there, the Community Day Series evolved. It is exciting and enlightening for our team to highlight the rich histories that people of various heritages offer and the ways they have influenced our community,” said Shannon Armstrong, special events assistant, NCAFF.

The Aquarium team hopes that through the community day, staff, volunteers, and visitors will be inspired to know the past to shape the future.

_____

