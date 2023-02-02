WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of February 3-5

It may be chilly this weekend, but that's no reason to stay indoors.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From sultry jazz, and a run on the beach, to hunting for the perfect gift for your partner, there is something going on for everyone this weekend.

Here’s a look at What’s Happening in the Cape Fear:

If you love the smooth sounds of jazz, head over to Hotel Ballast in Downtown Wilmington this weekend.

They’re hosting the 43rd annual NC Jazz Festival on Friday and Saturday.

The fun begins at 7:30 p.m. each night, and features 15 all-star musicians in 4.5 hour concerts.

Tickets are $65 for general admission, and there are plenty of discounts for military and students.

Click here to buy your tickets.

The Azalea Festival Sun Run is happening on Saturday morning.

It includes a 5K and a 1 mile course on Wrightsville Beach.

You can choose to take either course at your own pace.

Registration for the event opens at 9 a.m. that morning, with the 5K beginning at 10:00 a.m. and the 1-mile course at 10:05 a.m.

You can also register for this event by clicking here.

Don’t forget to stick around for the Sun Run Fun Party at The Oceanic.

The forecast is predicted to be chilly, so be sure to bundle up.

Valentines Day is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for the perfect gift for your sweetie, head over to the Valentine’s Day Market in Wilmington on Sunday.

Over 30 local businesses are taking part, and they will have an assortment of unique gifts from around the Cape Fear.

It is taking place from 12 p.m. (noon) to 4 p.m. at the Bottle Works building, next to Hi-Wire Brewing on Princess Street in Wilmington.

Put on your kilt and head over to UNCW for their annual Bagpipe Festival.

There will be a free pre-recital demonstration at 3:15 p.m.

They’ll also have workshops available for beginners and advanced players earlier in the day.

Space is limited, so be sure to check out the online registration link by clicking here.

The main recital will be at 4 p.m. in the UNCW Beckwith Recital Hall.

Tickets are $10 for the general public and can be purchased through the box office.

This event is free for students and faculty.

Get out and enjoy the first weekend of the month!

If you’d like to see your local event featured on What’s Happening, send us an email to newsroom@wwaytv3.com!