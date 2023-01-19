WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of January 20-22

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s the middle of January, but don’t let the cold weather keep you hibernating at home like a bear. From planting for spring, to eclectic art, and a big party… there’s lots happening this weekend.

_________

Spring starts in two months, but it’s not too early to get a jumpstart on planting things in your yard.

The 25th annual TreeFest will be held Friday, January 20th and Saturday, January 21st, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or while supplies last, at Independence Mall inside the JC Penney corridor.

According to the county, households may choose up to five free trees or grasses from the available selection (a $5 donation per household is suggested). All trees and grasses are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tree species include longleaf pine, red cedar, river birch, silky dogwood, sugarberry, red hickory, eastern redbud, crabapple, chestnut oak, live oak, wiregrass. Indian grass, little bluestem grass and big bluestem will also be available. Trees are bare root and should be planted as soon as possible.

More than 5,000 individual plants will be available during the give-away, with an equal amount distributed each day. In order to serve as many in our community as possible, we ask patrons to limit household allotments to five plants.

Experts will be available at TreeFest to help with plant selection and provide information for their care. Before selecting trees, residents are encouraged to consider the size of the site, whether utility lines exist above and below ground, proximity to buildings, and site conditions like soil type, drainage and sun exposure.

_________

If you want to see some cool artwork, head over to the Wilma W. Daniels Gallery at Cape Fear Community College.

No Boundaries International Art Residency’s “No Boundaries International Art Residency 2023 Exhibition” will open in Cape Fear Community College’s Wilma W. Daniels Gallery with a public reception on Saturday, January 21st, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The exhibition will run through Friday, February 24th, 2023. Gallery hours are 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Wilma W. Daniels Gallery is located directly across from the Wilson Center, on the first level of the CFCC parking lot, 200 Hanover Street, Wilmington, NC 28401.

According to a press release, No Boundaries International Art Residency is an experiment in cross-cultural and cross-creative exchange. For two weeks out of every year, participating artists are provided with the time, place, and means to create, uninhibited and alongside fellow artists on Bald Head Island, NC.

Founded in 1998 by Wilmington based artists Pam Toll, Gayle Tustin, and Dick Roberts, No Boundaries aims to bring artists from around the world together to enlighten each other and the larger community through sharing art, culture, and ideas.

_________

Also on Saturday, Hi-Wire Brewing is celebrating its 2nd anniversary in Wilmington with a big party including live music by Massive Grass and The Phantom Playboys.

There will also be live screen printing by Creo Print, Fairy Hair by Katherine, a game arcade from Retroscape and tarot readings.

The business added that there will be more vendors and activities available at the event.

Some of the vendors that will make an appearance include: Coastal Crisp Cookies, The Coastal Goat, SunandShine Vintage, Koopman Crafts, Beauty and Bloom and many more.

There will be rare beer tappings and custom glassware specifically for the occasion, that you can pre-order online. The specialty glassware is $12, and includes one “Flagship Fill”. You can also reserve tables for you and your friends by clicking here.

The event is on Saturday from noon until 10:00 p.m. at their location at 1020 Princess Street in Wilmington.