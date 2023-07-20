WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of July 21-23

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Even though it has been feeling like triple-digits outside, there are plenty of cool events taking place around the Cape Fear.

From live classic-rock, and some very early Christmas cheer, to barbecue buffets for all, and reggae celebrations, there’s no reason to be bored this weekend.

Here’s your look ahead to What’s Happening:

___

This Saturday, bring your appetite to the Cameron Art Museum because they’re hosting their Barbecue and Bourbon Bash with live music from Hood’s Creek!

The evening will be jam packed with classic rock, a barbecue buffet and a bourbon cash bar.

The menu includes beef brisket, brined and barbecued chicken leg quarters, deviled-egg potato salad, Cape Fear Cole Slaw, and much more!

Don’t forget to grab your tickets though– you can purchase them by clicking here.

It’s all happening this Saturday, July 22nd, from 5 to 8 p.m, with Hood’s Creek playing live from 6 to 8 p.m, at the Cameron Art Museum.

CAM is located at 3201 South 17th Street in Wilmington.

___

If you feel like you get left out of the classic summer backyard-barbeque because of your vegan lifestyle, here’s an event for you.

Waterline Brewing Company is teaming up with Southern Fried Vegan to bring a menu filled with southern staples and sandwich specials you won’t want to miss.

Menu highlights include vegan “Fried Chickun,” “Mac N’ Cheeze,” “Beer-Cheeze Battered Beyond Burgers,” Jambalaya, and more!

It’s happening this Saturday, July 22nd, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Waterline Brewing Company, which is located at 721 Surry Street in Wilmington.

___

For those who are looking forward to winter already, Hi-Wire Brewing is giving you a little taste of the holidays with their “Christmas in July Pop-Up Market.”

The X-Collective is collaborating with the tap room for another amazing, jam-packed market, where you can get your hands on some Christmas gear and spread some early Christmas cheer.

It’s all happening this Saturday, July 22nd, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Hi-Wire Brewing located at 1020 Princess Street in Wilmington.

___

On Sunday, join the Reggae masses as they pay tribute to Wilmington’s Queen Mother of Rasta and Reggae music, Kimberly the Night Nurse LIVE!

The legendary King Yellowman will honor the Night Nurse and adoring fans by headlining this event, which serves as both the 30th Anniversary of Reggae Redemption with The Night Nurse, and also the 2nd Annual Reggae Ball.

Ticket proceeds go towards the regional non-profit “Keep Your Hands Off Me, Inc.”, which serves survivors of molestation and their families.

You can buy your tickets by clicking here.

It’s all happening Sunday, July 23rd, starting at 5 p.m. at the Ironclad Brewery located at 115 North 2nd Street in Wilmington.

___

No matter how you choose to spend your weekend, there’s surely plenty of sun, and fun, for everyone!

If you have a local weekend event you’d like to see featured on What’s Happening, send us an email to newsroom@wwaytv3.com.