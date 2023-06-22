WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of June 23-25

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This weekend is not only jam packed with fun for the whole family, but it also marks the official start to summer.

Here’s a look ahead at What’s Happening in the Cape Fear:

____

Parents: If you’re looking for some time to get out and can’t find a baby sitter, this one is for you!

While you enjoy some time in Downtown Wilmington, the kiddos can enjoy arts and crafts, educational activities, and pizza, thanks to the non-profit Cape Fear Makers Guild.

There are limited spots, so be to sign-up prior to your night out.

It’s all happening Friday night at the Makerspace from 6 to 10 p.m. which is located 273 North Front Street in Downtown Wilmington.

____

On Saturday, Moores Creek National Battlefield is hosting a community day event.

Visitors will have an opportunity to learn about the first significant victory for the patriots in the American Revolution.

You’ll also be able to enjoy fishing, picnics, art shows, exhibits, and hiking.

There is also a children’s story walk, presentations and guided tours of the battlefield.

The event is free, and open to the public.

Organizers say to make sure you bring your favorite picnic lunch, and your fishing poles!

It’s happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Moores Creek National Battlefield, which is located at 40 Patriots Hall Drive in Currie.

____

The Riverlights community is hosting its Concerts on the Square event with live music and food trucks.

The free concerts within their Summer Concert Series include 3 bands from North Carolina, each with a family friendly party playlist.

This weekend, Beatlesque, a Beatles Tribute Band, will kick off the summer series.

So bring your lawn chairs and blankets while you enjoy live music and the sunset over the beautiful Cape Fear River.

There will also be food trucks with picnic-friendly snacks.

It’s happening this Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Marina Village within the Riverlights Community.

Marina Village is located at 4410 River Road in Wilmington.

____

Wednesday was the Summer Solstice, and Waterline Brewing is hosting a festival to kick off the summer season.

The festival will include food trucks, live music, craft beverages and much more.

Get in the spirit of summer this Sunday from 12 p.m. (Noon) until 4 p.m. at Waterline Brewing Company.

Waterline Brewing is located at 721 Surry Street in Wilmington

____

There’s plenty to do right here in the Cape Fear, so get out there and make this weekend a wonderful one!

If you have an event that you would like to see featured on What’s Happening, send us an email to newsroom@wwaytv3.com.