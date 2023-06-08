WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of June 9-11

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another wonderful weekend is right around the corner! From musical performances in the park and on the water, a celebration of mobile eaterys, and more, there’s no shortage of fun happening right here in the Cape Fear!

Here’s your look ahead at What’s Happening this weekend:

____

We start on Friday, where you can indulge in a healthy dose of blues at the Rusty Nail Saloon.

The Cape Fear Blues Society and local hard-working musicians are holding their Cape Fear Blues Festival this weekend!

You can see performances by Funky Leroy Harper Jr., The Allstars, Reverend Bill C. Wirtz, and many more!

It’s all happening at the Rusty Nail Saloon:

Friday, June 9th, from 6 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 10th, from 2 to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 11th, from noon (12) to 10 p.m.

The Rusty Nail Saloon is located at 1310 S. 5th Avenue in Wilmington.

____

Also happening on Friday, you won’t want to miss the “Hampstead Alive After Five” Summer Concert Series!

The Chocolate Chip and Company band will be rockin’ out at Kiwanis Park.

It’s happening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday night.

Kiwanis Park is located at 586 Sloop Point Loop Road in Hampstead.

____

The 15th Annual Wilmington Port City Music Festival continues into this weekend!

The concerts will include works by Harold Arlen, Beethoven, Brahms, Amy Beach and more.

Multiple musicians are taking part playing a variety of instruments including violins, pianos, and cellos!

There will be a concert on Friday, June 9th, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at UNCW’s Beckwith Recital Hall.

Additionally, there is another concert on Sunday, June 11th, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington.

Beckwith Recital Hall is located at 601 South College Road in Wilmington, and First Presbyterian Church is located at 125 S. 3rd Street in Wilmington.

All shows are free.

____

On Saturday night, Downtown Thunder returns to Marina Grill for the Saturday Sunset Series!

You can go enjoy a free outdoor concert on the beautiful waterfront, with delicious food and drinks available for purchase.

No reservations are required!

It’s happening at Marina Grill on Saturday, June 10th, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Marina Grill is located at 18 Harnett St. in Wilmington.

____

Last but certainly not least, food truck fanatics rejoice…

The Food Truck Rodeo is rolling back into Ogden Park this weekend!

You can join the community for fun and food from a variety of mobile eaterys.

It’s happening this Sunday, June 11th, from Noon (12) to 5 p.m. at Ogden Park.

Ogden Park is located at 615 Ogden Park Drive in Wilmington.

____

As you can see, there’s plenty of reasons to go out and enjoy our beautiful region in whatever way you choose!

If you have a weekend event you’d like to see featured on What’s Happening, send us an email to newsroom@wwaytv3.com.