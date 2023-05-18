WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of May 19-21

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re in the mood for delicious Greek food, a fun event at the Wilson Center, or watching dogs ride the waves, it’s all taking place this weekend.

So get out your planner, here’s your look ahead at “What’s Happening” in the Cape Fear.

____

The 31st Annual Wilmington Greek Festival is this weekend featuring authentic food, traditional music, dancing, cooking demonstrations, a market place and more!

This annual event that draws thousands from near and far for a taste of true Greek culture.

A drive-thru will also be open if you just want to grab a plate and go.

This year, they say the event is finally fully functional, as the last few previous years certain features weren’t available due to COVID-19 precautions.

There is also a tour of the Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, where the event is taking place.

The event spans over 3 days with the following hours:

Friday and Saturday: 11 am to 10 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Parking is free at Saint Matthew Lutheran Church, and also in the UNCW auxiliary lot located behind Taco Bell.

Saint Matthew Lutheran Church is located at 612 College Road in Wilmington.

____

The 2nd Annual Community Day returns to the Wilson Center this Saturday!

Guests can enjoy backstage tours, family-friendly games and activities, drinks and snacks, giveaways, and puppies.

You heard that right– what could be better than enjoying free Crofton Pretzel bites and hanging out with cute puppies?

Oh, and the event is completely free!

There will also be information available on job and internship opportunities on site.

A highlight of the event is the advance opportunity for attendees to buy single tickets in-person at their box office for any show in their New PNC Broadway Season.

It’s all happening at the CFCC Wilson Center on Saturday, May 20th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Wilson Center is located at 703 N. 3rd Street in Wilmington.

____

Kids will be able to learn more about the loyalists and patriot soldiers who fought at Moores Creek Bridge.

Participants will also be able to:

Make their own musket cartridge

Learn the musket drill and join the Patriot militia

View cannon and musket demonstrations

And much more!

The free event is happening at Moores Creek National Battlefield on Saturday, May 20th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Moores Creek National Battlefield is located at 40 Patriots Hall Drive in Currie.

____

Surfs up! The 7th Annual Surf Dog Experience is this Saturday!

Your dog may surf with the Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue Team, surf with you, or “hang-20” on their own.

Since the event began, more than 200 dogs have come out to ride the waves at the Carolina Beach Pier.

If you want to participate with your pup, click here!

You can also just come out and check out all the dog-gone fun on the water.

It’s all happening on Saturday, May 20th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carolina Beach Pier.

The Carolina Beach Pier is located at 1800 Carolina Beach Ave N. in Carolina Beach.

____

If you’re “amped up” about this gnarly weekend, you should be! There’s lots of fun things going on.

If you have a local event you'd like to see featured on What's Happening, send us an email to newsroom@wwaytv3.com.