WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of May 26-28

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From a fantastic fireworks display, and amusement rides on the beach, to art galleries galore and good vibes by the shore, there is certainly something to help you make some great memories on this Memorial Day Weekend!

Here’s a look at What’s Happening in the Cape Fear:

Carolina Beach is the place to be Friday evening, as they’re kicking off their summer fun with Fireworks by the Sea and their Boardwalk Blast!

There will be live music, amusement rides, fireworks, dancing and much more!

Here’s a pro tip: For the best view of the fireworks, head to the beach strand located in front of the Carolina Beach Boardwalk.

It’s all happening Friday night at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., with the fireworks blasting off at 9:00 p.m.

The Carolina Beach Boardwalk is located at Carolina Beach Avenue South in Carolina Beach.

Also on Friday, enjoy a Fourth Friday Gallery Nights evening where select galleries and studios in Wilmington open their doors for an after-hours celebration of art and culture.

You can take a self-guided tour of a variety of artistic genres such as acrylics, pastels, ceramic, metals, music and more.

The art crawl is free, and is taking place at carious locations in Downtown Wilmington from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Click here for the full map of the participating locations.

Artistry seems to be in the air this weekend as the 27th Annual Orange Street ArtsFest is taking over downtown Saturday and Sunday.

The family friendly event is packed with activities, including a Creative Arts Camp for the kiddos!

The event features over 80 artists from North Carolina and surrounding areas, and will include a variety of different art forms.

It’s happening on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Here are the locations:

Hannah Block Historic USO Building/Community Arts Center, 120 South 2nd Street.

Orange Street, between Front and 2nd Street

On 2nd Street, between Orange and Dock Streets

If you’re looking to just “chill out” on Sunday, Wrightsville Beach Brewery is hosting their Reggae Sundays.

The Pure Fiyah Reggae Band is bringing roots, rock, and culture reggae music with high positive vibrations.

You can go “catch a vibe” on Sunday, from 3:oo p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Wrightsville Beach Brewery.

Wrightsville Beach Brewery is located at 6201 Oleander Drive in Wilmington.

While this Memorial Day Weekend is looking rather soggy, cancellations and rescheduling of some of these events is possible.

If you have a weekend event you’d like to see on What’s Happening, send us an email to newsroom@wwaytv3.com.