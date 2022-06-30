Where to watch fireworks around the Cape Fear this holiday weekend

Fireworks at Carolina Beach

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We’re just four days from the 4th of July, but many local fireworks shows are taking place before the nationwide holiday on Monday.

While there are sure to be countless amazing fireworks displays around the area, here’s a list of some of the biggest shows scheduled for the Cape Fear.

Two local towns are starting the festivities on Friday, July 1st.

The “Independence Day Fireworks by the Sea & Boardwalk Blast” in Carolina Beach is taking place at 9:00 pm along the boardwalk, with the Oak Island firework show kicking off at the same time at the Oak Island Pier, located at 705 Ocean Drive.

On Sunday, July 3rd, the town of Surf City is holding its firework show at Soundside park at 9:00 pm.

Two local shows are happening on the 4th of July.

Southport is capping off its annual 4th of July Festival with a firework display at 9:00 pm.

Finally, Wilmington’s Pops 4th of July Celebration is taking place along the riverwalk in downtown. The show starts at 9:05 pm and is visible from the entire riverwalk.