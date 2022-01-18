White House launches website to order free COVID-19 tests

Photo Source: Pixabay / CC BY-SA 4.0

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As the country deals with a surge of the Omicron, the White House is making it easier for American’s to have access to free COVID-19 tests.

According to the website — www.covidtests.gov — every home in the U.S. is eligible to order #4four, free at-⁠home tests.

The tests are completely free and orders will usually ship in 7-12 days directly to your home.

Order your tests now so you have them when you need them. You will not have to enter a credit card number.

The website simply asks for your first and last name, email, and mailing address.

The website was scheduled to go online on Wednesday but it appeared to be working on Tuesday.

Click here to order your 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests.

If you need a COVID-⁠19 test now, please see other testing resources for free testing locations in your area.