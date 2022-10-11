Whiteville Fire Department carries supplies to Florida Hurricane Ian victims

The Whiteville Fire Department carried donations to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian (Photo: Whiteville Fire Department)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — It’s been nearly two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a high-end category 4 storm, but victims of the tropical system are still struggling.

Over the past week, the Whiteville Fire Department collected supplies from the community to carry to those in need.

Firefighter Rocky McPherson carried the donations to Orange County Florida Monday night.

Donations included toilet paper, water and non-perishable food items.

The Department thanks everyone who donated to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida.