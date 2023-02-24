Wilmington Animal Centrix to hold seminar on trapping, neutering stray and feral cats

Wilmington Animal Centrix is holding a seminar to teach the public the benefits of TNR, or trap-neuter-return, in order to control stray and feral cat populations.

(Photo: New Hanover County Animal Services)

TNR is a humane practice where stray or feral cats are trapped, neutered, vaccinated, and then returned to the cat colony it was a part of, or re-homed. Especially with “Kitten Season” on the way, TNR is important to reduce the amount of kitten born in the wild. Keeping wild cat population under control is also beneficial for the environment, as cats can decimate vital bird, insect, and small reptile/amphibian populations.

The Mission M.E.O.W seminar aims to inform the public of the benefits of TNR, as well as offer opportunities to get involved with the practice.

Animal Centrix holds the seminar twice a year, with an upcoming seminar happening Saturday, February 25th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the New Hanover County Public Library on Military Cutoff Rd. The seminar is free, though spots are limited.

You can email wilmingtonanimalcentrix@gmail.com to reserve your spot.

Animal Centrix will hold another Mission M.E.O.W. seminar in August.