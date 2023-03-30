Wilmington Arts Association plans show and sale during NC Azalea Festival

Artist Bradley Carter previews the annual event at the Hannah Block Center in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Starting April 7, you’ll have a chance to not only view some of the most unique art in the Cape Fear, but also take it home!

Preparations are in high gear for the 41st annual Wilmington Art Association Art Show and Sale at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center.

Artist and organizer Bradley Carter recently stopped by WWAY’s Good Morning Carolina and spoke with co-host Donna Gregory about the artist’s reception April 7, and the show and sale that runs through April 16.

Carter confirmed, the show has become part of the fabric of Wilmington during the Azalea Festival.

“Locals come to it the week before,” he explained. “The Azalea Festival people come to it during the event. It’s just become a staple of the Azalea Festival.”

A record number of exhibitors will be showcasing their art this year.

“This year we have over 330 pieces of art in it, not including all the bin work and extra work…but this is 330 pieces that have been juried in by our judge,” Carter said.

There are cash prizes for winners in several categories, including crowd favorite.

“We have best in class, best in show, then you have first, second and third in 2-D and 3-D,” Carter said. “I think you have 10 honorable mentions…the past president’s award, the Queens’ award…a people’s choice…a whole bunch of awards for the whole events. It’s just a fun time.”

The Friday reception is open to the public, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

“We’ll have LJ Johnson playing live, Jenny Lassiter the show judge, Randy Aldridge will be our emcee for the evening.” Carter confirmed. “We’ll have the Azalea Festival Princess and the ambassadors out there.”

The exhibit will be open at the Hannah Block Center, 120 S Second Street in Wilmington, NC from 10 a.m. -5 p.m. April 8 – 16.

