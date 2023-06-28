Wilmington business wins Governor’s Conservation Achievement award

Atlantic Packaging employees (Photo: Atlantic Packaging)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Wildlife Federation has announced the winners of its 59th annual Governor’s Conservation Achievement awards.

Wilmington-based Atlantic Packaging is one of the 18 given the award, receiving ‘Business Conservationist of the Year’.

The award says the business collaborates with local organizations to promote environmentally friendly practices during major events and contribute to coastal beautification.

Through partnerships, investments and outreach efforts, Atlantic Packaging impacts conservation initiative, fostering positive chance in North Carolina and beyond.