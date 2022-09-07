Wilmington City Council voted to transform former fire station into affordable housing

Former WFD site to be donated to Good Shepherd Center for Permanent Supportive Housing, will serve chronically homeless adults with disabilities

Former Wilmington Fire Station 6 on Carolina Beach Road (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the transformation of the former site of Wilmington Fire Station 6 into “permanent supportive housing” for chronically homeless adults with disabilities, including veterans and seniors.

The site is located at 3939 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington.

According to a release from the City of Wilmington, “Providing affordable housing opportunities for residents represents more than two decades of financial commitment from the city. That commitment is bearing results with more than $52 million invested and nearly 1300 affordable housing units created including ownership and rentals.”

“Housing affordability is of paramount importance and something we’re working to make a reality for people from all walks of life,” Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said. “By leveraging existing city resources, we aim to build on the success of our partnership with the Good Shepherd Center so that more people will have access to safe shelter and vital services. Strong community partnerships and innovative approaches are helping Wilmington to lead the way in this critical work.”

In 2019, the Wilmington Fire Department vacated Station 5 on Wellington Avenue and Station 6 on Carolina Beach Road and consolidated services into the new Station 5 on Shipyard Boulevard.