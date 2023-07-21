Wilmington Fire Department keeping child passengers safe, one car seat at a time

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department wants to remind drivers to make sure their child car seats are properly installed.

Throughout the summer, Wilmington Fire Department has offered free child passenger safety seat checks.

When correctly used and installed, child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by 71 percent.

Blair Dwyer is an expectant mother. She stopped by the checking station at Fire Station 3 on Cinema Drive in Wilmington today.

“It’s really important, you know, there’s so much information coming at you as a first time mom, and you’re nervous. It’s really nice to have someone that knows what they’re doing check it out, and check it off the list and make you feel a lot better about it.”

According to a spokeswoman for WFD, more than half of car seats are installed incorrectly.

If you’re unsure your seat is properly installed, contact your local fire department.