Wilmington Fire Department now accepting applications for 2022 Junior Fire Academy

(photo: Peyton Furtado- WWAY News)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department hosts a Junior Fire Academy in the summer for rising 9th through 12th graders.

During the week-long “camp-like” experience, students can learn life-saving skills like using a fire extinguisher, bike and pedestrian safety, safe cooking behaviors, and hands-only CPR.

Students can also get to try on turnout gear, search for a victim and take on the “combat challenge”.

There are two sessions to choose from for summer 2022:

WFD JFA is June 13th-17th and July 25th-29th

Those interested in participating can apply by clicking here.