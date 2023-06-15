Wilmington Fire Department offering free car seat checks this summer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re traveling on the roads this summer with children, it’s important to ensure your car seats are properly installed.

The Wilmington Fire Department (WFD) is offering free car seat checks this summer.

WFD has child passenger safety technicians that can help ensure your child’s safety in a vehicle.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, road injuries are the leading cause of preventable deaths and injuries to children in the U.S.

Rebbekah Thurston is a spokeswoman for the Wilmington Fire Department. She says the department just wants to keep people safe.

“Statistics show that more than half of car seats are installed incorrectly and so we just want to make sure that you and your family are safe during your summer travels this season.”

WFD is holding these checks a few times this summer.

The department is holding seat check events on the following dates: