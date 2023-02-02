Wilmington Fire Department practices hose deployment, standardization skills

Members of the Wilmington Fire Department recently trained on hose deployment (Photo: WFD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — When fighting a blaze, every second counts.

It’s important for firefighters to be able to quickly access everything they need.

With that in mind, the Wilmington Fire Department spent the last several weeks training fire companies on hose deployment and standardization.

WFD says this training will help with consistency across the department’s different apparatus and make it easier for firefighters traveling to different stations to know where things are located on the truck.