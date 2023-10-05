Wilmington Fire Department to premiere documentary to celebrate its 125th anniversary

An old photo of the Wilmington Fire Department extinguishing a fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After 125 years of service in the community, the Wilmington Fire Department will celebrate its anniversary on the big screen.

The department will premiere a 30 documentary celebrating it’s 125th anniversary at the Ruth & Bucky Stein Studio Theater at Thalian Hall. The film will explore technology and training changes over time, and examine the impact that long standing traditions have on the changing industry of fire service.

Wilmington Fire Department’s Public Information Officer Rebekah Thurston explained how the documentary was put together.

“We put a lot of heads together to go through archives and to go through different historical databases and newspapers, to figure out those big points for us throughout our history. We did dozens of interviews for this. we brought old retiree’s, we’ve got some new recruits in there,” Thurston said.

You can find more information about the documentary and tickets to see it here.