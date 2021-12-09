Wilmington Fish Camp partners with Brigade Boys & Girls Club to get more kids on the water

Kids at Wilmington Fish Camp in September. (Photo: Jordan Nason)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Fish Camp has teamed up with the Brigade Boys and Girls Club to get more kids out on the water.

Wilmington Fish Camp Founder Jordan Nason says his fishing charter business focuses on introductory fishing, shellfishing, marsh exploration, youth summer camps, and church group and school retreats.

Under the new partnership, Nason says this will give more young people direct access to our area’s marshes, creeks, and tidal flats.

A $500 donation covers one child’s camp costs and transportation. They also will be sent home with a fishing rod and terminal tackle.

The camp will begin for those at the Boys and Girls Club in the summer.

If you would like to donate or learn more about Wilmington Fish Camp, you can contact Nason at (910) 228-0024 or visit their website.