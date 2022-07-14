Wilmington man with autism adopted ahead of 21st birthday, makes annual wish for cards

Dante Brown is officially adopted on July 13, 2022 (Photo: Linda Lee/Facebook)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — We have a really sweet update for you tonight about a New Hanover County man we have been following for several years ahead of his 21st birthday.

You may remember Dante Brown. Every year around this time, he asks to get birthday cards in the mail. Brown’s request has gone viral each year. He usually gets hundreds of cards from all around the world.

Dante has officially been adopted by the family he has been living with for most of his life. It is a process they have been working on for the last five years that we have been telling you his story. And his last name has changed.

“It’s Official! May we introduce you to our 200 pound bouncy baby boy Dante Lee,” Linda Lee posted on Facebook.

Dante Lee’s adoption was finalized on July 13, 2022. Dante was born to Melissa Brown and Joseph Hayes. Dante came to live with Linda Lee and her family at three days old along with his mom. Lee said after 1 week, mom left and was not comfortable coming back. Brown was diagnosed with autism at age two.

Congratulations to Linda Lee, Dante and their family.

Dante’s birthday is coming up soon. This is a reminder to please send him a birthday card. He loves getting mail.

His address is 14 Apple Rd Castle Hayne, NC, 28429. His birthday is August 1.