Wilmington National Weather Service captures ‘fall streak’ clouds across Cape Fear

Hole Punch clouds were seen in Wilmington today (Photo: Tim Armstrong / Wilmington NWS)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There’s always a reason to look up.

Thursday afternoon, ‘Fall Streak’ (or ‘Hole Punch’) clouds could be seen across the Cape Fear.

The unique cloud formations are caused when an airplane flying through a supercooled cloud deck transitions part of it into ice crystals.

Ice crystals fall out of the clouds, leaving a streak/hole behind, according to the Wilmington National Weather Service.