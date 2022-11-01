Wilmington National Weather Service collects 127 pounds of food for local food bank

The Wilmington National Weather Service has collected 127 pounds of food for a local food bank (Photo: Wilmington National Weather Service)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington National Weather Service has proven they can collect more than just weather data.

As part of the 2022 U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) Autumn of Service October Food Drive, the group collected 127 pounds of food that has been donated to a local food bank.

In addition to issuing forecasts and warnings for the protection of life and property, the Wilmington National Weather Service says they make an effort to support their community and help those in need.