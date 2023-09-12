Wilmington National Weather Service holding open house in November

National Weather Service office in Wilmington (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The National Weather Service office in Wilmington is hosting an open house on November 4th.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

This will be the office’s first open house in almost 30 years and everyone is welcome.

The event will be a combination of outdoor activities and guided tours through the NWS office, with the purpose of strengthening partnerships and sharing NWS capabilities and services with the communities we serve.

WWAY will have a booth at the event, looking to meet with viewers.

Registration for tour slots is available HERE.