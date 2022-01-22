Wilmington police arrest man accused of firing gun while walking down street

Credit: Wilmington Police Department

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Police have arrested a man after receiving reports of someone firing a gun while walking down a street in Wilmington.

Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Wilmington police responded to reports of someone firing a gun and walking down Independence Blvd. near Portofino Ct.

Officers arrived and disarmed the man. No one was injured.

22-year-old Jack Battle Day was arrested and has been charged with discharging a firearm in a reckless manner, going armed to the terror of people, and disorderly conduct.

He has been placed on a $10,000 secured bond.