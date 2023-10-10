Wilmington Police believe Monday evening shooting resulting in leg injury was accidental discharge

(Photo: MGN Online)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating a shooting in Wilmington that left one person with a leg injury.

Police were called about the incident around 7:30 p.m. Monday evening at the intersection of Oleander Drive and College Road.

WPD now says the shooting appears to be from an accidental discharged.

Two people were allegedly going to buy drugs near the intersection of College Road and Oleander Drive when a gun when off, shooting a man in the knee.

The victim later showed up to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt and no one is facing charges at this time.