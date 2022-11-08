Wilmington Police Department releases details of Monday officer-involved shooting

Stacy Rayburn and Daniel Wasilas were arrested by WPD (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has released more information following an officer-involved shooting Monday evening.

WPD says they responded to 3950 Independence Boulevard just after 4:40 p.m. on Monday to assist the Wilmington Fire Department with a fire alarm activation. Upon arrival, a witness observed a suspicious woman with a butcher knife walking through the building who appeared to be upset.

Officers say they went inside the apartment building and located the female holding a serrated knife. When officers attempted to de-escalate the situation and told her to drop it multiple times, police say she lunged at an officer with the knife in an aggressive manner. One officer fired his gun, but no one was injured. Officers were able to quickly take her into custody without further incident.

37-year-old Stacy Rayburn of Castle Hayne is charged with two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Public Officers, and Failure to Appear on a Misdemeanor. She is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center with a $100,000 secured bond.

Officers also discovered nearly 26 grams of methamphetamine and close to two pounds of marijuana inside the apartment unit. 50-year-old Daniel Edward Wasilas from Wilmington is charged with PWIMSD Schedule VI Controlled Substance, PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Felony Maintain Dwelling Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He is being held under a $50,000 secured bond.

Per WPD policy, officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave. They say this is a standard procedure.