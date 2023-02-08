Wilmington Police Department swears in new officers at ceremony

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department (WPD) held its swearing-in and promotional ceremony for their new officers on Tuesday.

Officers new to the WPD and brand new to their new positions stood proudly as the agency held the ceremony at the Port City Community Church, arriving in their brand new police cars and wearing their newly earned badges.

Wilmington Police Chief Donnie Williams says he is very proud.

“To our new officers that are being sworn-in and taking the oath, I want to say ‘welcome’ to being a Wilmington police officer. You’re official. That car ceremony was pretty impressive, wasn’t it? Seeing them come in like that.”

When speaking with newly sworn-in officer Sarah Mooney, who is former military and served in many different branches, says the one thing she is ready to take from training to the streets, is being involved with the community.

“Community engagement… getting out, being there for people whether it’s their best day or their worst day. It’s about serving your community and the people around you and your loved ones.”

When asked how she felt finally getting her badge and seeing all of her hard work pay off, she described it with one word:

“It’s amazing. It really is. I feel like it’s been a long road getting here, but it’s like a breath of fresh air. I kind of feel like I can breathe again, you know? It feels good, it’s wonderful.”

A number of officers who have been with the department for a few years were also promoted to corporal positions Tuesday during the ceremony.