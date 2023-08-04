Wilmington Police hold critical incident training

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department conducted its critical incident training around the Wilmington Convention Center Thursday.

The training, which is performed quarterly by the department, helps them prepare for real-life critical incidents.

These types of incidents could include a hostage situation, or an active shooter situation.

The department says while they do not have to use this training in real-life scenarios often, it is very helpful.

Sergeant Ronald Evans, a Crisis and Hostage Negotiator with WPD, says it’s important to stay on top of the training no matter your experience.

“The face of law enforcement is ever changing, we’re constantly brining on new officers and even with some of our seasoned officers you can never have too much training. We understand the technology is different, you know the country within itself is different. So, we just want to make sure that we’re on our ‘A’ game.”

Some of the units involved in the training were the SWAT team, Drone and Sable Units, and the Incident Command and Logistics Unit.