Wilmington Police host annual demo day event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police Department (WPD) held their annual Demo Day at their headquarters Tuesday morning.

At the event, they showed off their bomb squad suit and equipment, helicopter, SWAT team unit, and drones.

Some of the younger attendees were with the Cop Camp program, which gives children the chance to interact and learn more about their local police department.

April McKeithan is the police department’s administrative program manager, and enjoys this day for more reason than one.

“As a mom, I really enjoy giving back to the kids, all their personalities, and just kind of showing them an option for a career one day. It’s a cool opportunity for them to see inside the walls, see what we do and maybe give them a glimpse to maybe become officers one day.”

McKeithan says the kids also enjoy asking questions to the officers and seeing how things work.